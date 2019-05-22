Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Charles D. Cook Obituary
Charles D. Cook
PEORIA - Charles D. Cook, 86, of Peoria passed away at 6:56 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
Charles was born on March 13, 1933, in Peoria. He married Nancy Jean Shoff on November 17, 1951, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on May 29, 2016.
Also preceding him in death were his parents.
Surviving are two daughters, Becky Dalton of Peoria and Christie Cook of Peoria; three grandsons, Chase Port of Peoria, Trevor Port of Peoria and Tyler Port of Tucson, AZ; one sister, Cherie S. Cook of Orangeville, CA; and his Son-in-Heart, Jeff Port of Peoria.
Charles owned and operated C.D. Cook, Inc., a land management company. After retirement, Charles was employed by P.A. Bergner's and Greater Peoria Airport Authority.
He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Wilton Mortuary, where visitation will be one hour before services. The Reverend Dr. Laura Reason will officiate. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Area Anti-Hunger Coalition, 9908 Indian Ridge Court, Edwards, IL 61528.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019
