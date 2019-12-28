Home

Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Charles E. "Everett" Bitner


1943 - 2019
Charles E. "Everett" Bitner Obituary
Charles "Everett" E. Bitner
PEORIA - Charles "Everett" Edward Bitner, 76, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at The Loft in Canton, IL, with his daughters by his side.
He was born on February 19, 1943, in Peoria, IL, son of George E. and Maria "Marie" S. (Van Meighem) Bitner. He was formerly married to Marge Bagwell. She survives.
Everett is also survived by his two daughters, Lisa Bitner of St. Louis, MO, and Kindra (Brent) Bruninga of Mapleton, IL; grandchildren, Travis May, Taylor Bruninga and Braden Bruninga; and siblings, Raymond (Georgina) Bitner of Bellevue, IL, Cindy (Chuck) Milliman of Hanna City, IL, and Georgia (Mike) Day of Mapleton, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia Burton.
Everett was a United States Air Force veteran and worked as a sheet metal fabricator for Caterpillar Engines until 1982.
He was a member of the Peoria County Sherriff's Posse and the Sheet Metal Workers Union.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Michael Jones will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Smithville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Online condolences to Everett's family may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
