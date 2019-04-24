Charles E. "Butch" Conley

PEORIA - Charles E. "Butch" Conley, age 79, passed away at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Peoria.

Butch was born in Chicago to Margaret D. (Johnson) Conley and Charles Edward Conley Jr. After moving to Peoria as a young child, he attended St. Mark and St. Philomena grade school. Butch graduated from Spalding Institute in 1957. He honorably served in the United States Army at Fort Devens, MA. After returning to Peoria, he was employed at the U.S. Post Office. After a company layoff, Butch moved downtown, where he worked as a bartender at the Steakhouse on Fulton Street. He enjoyed the piano playing and singing of his friend, Jimmy Birkley. It was there he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Strum. They were married on April 12, 1975. In later years, he worked at the Court Street Steakhouse in Pekin, the Pekin Country Club and Mt. Hawley Country Club. Butch was known for his humor, entertaining his customers with hundreds of stories and jokes, never forgetting a punchline.

Thanks to Mary Ann's job at Ozark Air Lines, he caught the travel bug. They traveled to England, France, Germany, Austria, Italy and Greece, as well as many U.S. States, including Ft. Myers Beach, FL. His favorite place in the world was Kaanapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii, which they visited 18 times. He enjoyed all sports, but especially baseball. As a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, he was overjoyed to live to see them win a World Series.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann of Peoria; one sister, Barbara (Richard) Malone of O'Fallon, MO; two sisters-in-laws, Donna Conley of Ninety Six, SC, and Patty (NJ.) Santarcangelo of Missouri City, TX; four nephews, Michael (Christine) Malone of Collierville, TN, Brian (Melissa) Malone of Minnesota, Tim Malone of St. Peters, MO, and James (Debbie Carlson) Conley of Chicago; and one niece, Meri (Kevin) Young of St. Peters, MO; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Conley.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Father Alexander Millar officiated and entombment followed in Resurrection Mausoleum.

Memorials in Butch's memory may be made to Sophie's Kitchen.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary