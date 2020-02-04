|
Charles E. "Chuck" Johnson
PEORIA - Charles "Chuck" E. Johnson, 87, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
After hitchhiking his way from San Diego to Peoria, IL, he married the love of his life, Shirley K. Johnson (Bill), on August 16, 1952. What began as a simple 25 cents dare from Shirley's spread turned into $3 and 70 wonderful years together.
Born in Peoria, IL, on September 4, 1932, he was the son of Mildred and Clifford Johnson. He graduated from Woodruff High School in 1950, where he earned the nickname "Fleet-foot" for his accomplishments on the track. After high school, he joined the United States Navy, and was stationed in San Diego, California. He served from 1952-1956, and after being honorably discharged, he and Shirley returned to Peoria, IL, to begin their family.
As one of the founding members of Key Industries in 1960, Chuck was a vital part in making the company into what it became. He retired as the Vice President of Operations in 1994. Following retirement, Chuck and Shirley set off to explore the United States in their camper. Once grandkids arrived, they joined them in their camping excursions.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughter, Ellen and her husband, Ron Hawotte Jr.; his son, Timothy Johnson; his 6 grandchildren, Chelsea, Sarah, Lindsea, Kayla, Kristen and Tanner; one great-grandson, Christian; and one brother, Don and his wife, Roberta Johnson.
He was predeceased by his parents; one sister, Marilyn Moore; and one daughter, Melinda Bohls, who he was reunited with somewhere over the rainbow.
Chuck enjoyed traveling, watching Westerns, reading, doing word searches and spending time with his family. You could always count on Chuck to have a story about anything related to Peoria or U.S. History. All he asked for in return was sweet treat or a tasty meal.
He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where the visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 9 a.m., with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Chuck's honor to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, Veterans Helping Veterans or Redeemer Lutheran Church.
You may view Chuck's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020