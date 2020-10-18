Charles E. Pettry Sr.

HENRY - Charles Eugene Pettry, 83, of Henry, formerly of West Virginia, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center in Henry.

There will be no local services. Burial will be in MIller Cemetery at Rock Creek in West Virginia.

Memorials may be given to the Henry Ambulance Service.

Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is assisting with arrangements.

Charles Eugene Pettry Sr. was born in Naoma, West Virginia, on December 1, 1936, a son to Clyde and Brook Dickens Pettry. He married Patsy Sue Farley in Packsville, WV, on June 15,1957. She survives. Also surviving are his children, Charles "Rocky" Jr. (Janell) Pettry of Henry and Rhonda (Rick) Doyle of Fort Collins, CO; 5 grandchildren, Dusty and Derek Pettry, Raven (Michael) Haun, Colton Leffers and Josh Doyle; 4 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul (Frances) Pettry of Brunswick, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Charles worked for LTB Steel in Hennepin for many years after transferring to the area from the plant in Cleveland, Ohio. He was an avid classic car enthusiast and was very proud of his '68 Ford. He was past member of the Henry Masonic Lodge, Shriners and Order of the Eastern Star.



