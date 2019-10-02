|
|
Charles E. Warr Sr.
PEORIA - Charles E. Warr Sr., 62, of Peoria, IL, transitioned at 6:03 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Star of Hope Full Gospel Church, with a visitation at 9 a.m. Bishop Joseph Johnson will officiate. Interment will be held at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019