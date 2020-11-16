1/1
Charles F. Lamb
Charles F. Lamb
HANNA CITY - Charles F. Lamb, age 73, of Hanna City passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Charles was born on June 27, 1947, a son of James and Glena (Howard) Lamb. He married Diane M. Unes on October 27, 1978, in Peoria. She survives. Also surviving are his children, Jason (Heidi) Lamb of Bend, OR, and Dr. Kara Lamb of New York; one granddaughter, Rosie Lamb of Bend, OR; and one brother, Gerald (Carol) Lamb of Peoria; as well as two nephews and four nieces and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Charles was a life-time Peoria resident, attending ICC and Bradley University. He worked as an electrician for Ameren CILCO for 31 years until his retirement in 2004. He then worked as an independent contractor for several more years at Ameren. He was an honorary member of the Peoria Astronomical Society, hosting many Star Parties for school children. He was a member of St. Sharbel Catholic Church, St. Mark's Catholic Church and the Boy Scouts of America, where he enjoyed being a Scout Leader. He was also a member of the ITOO Society in Peoria and was an election judge. He was a quiet man who loved to help people. He will be truly missed.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Sharbel Catholic Church, with Chorbishop Faouzi Elia officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria, IL. There will be no visitation due to COVID-19.
Memorials may be made to St. Sharbel Catholic Church and St. Mark's Catholic Grade School.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
