Charles G. "Chuck" Thome
MAPLETON - Charles Gene "Chuck" Thome, 83, of Mapleton, Illinois, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 4, 1935, in Peoria, Illinois. He married Joyce Joanne Gilmore on February 5, 1955, in Peoria, Illinois. She preceded him in death on January 5, 2005, in Mapleton, Illinois.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Art and Jack Thome; one sister, Carolyn Hart; and one great-granddaughter.
Chuck is survived by five children, Chuck (Jada) Thome of Farmington, Illinois, Randy (Teri) Thome of Washington, Illinois, Lori (Frank) Larson of Farmington, Illinois, Jennifer (Johnny) Ellis of Peoria, Illinois, and James (Andrea) Thome of Burr Ridge, Illinois; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one sister, Sherry Diegel of Pekin, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
He worked 40 years, retiring in 1995 from Caterpillar, Inc. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was very proud to be a Charter Member of the Baseball and Softball Juggernaut known as the "Family of Hitters." Chuck was the batting champion in the Sunday Morning League in 1964, and voted League MVP the following year. He was very proud to have won a batting title and MVP award in the most prestigious softball league in the country, The Metro League in Rock Island, Illinois, a league that recruited players from all over the United States. Chuck was very proud playing in Seven International Softball Congress World Tournaments. It was recognized nationwide as the best softball of its time. He won the MVP and batting title in consecutive years. He was recognized as a very tough clutch hitter against the top pitcher in the world. He was a member of the Peoria Area Sports Hall of Fame. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved following sports and being the #1 Jim Thome Fan. He enjoyed spending his time with his family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, 2408 West Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria, IL 61614. The Rev. Craig Hislope will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald's House in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019