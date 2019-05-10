|
Charles Hadfield
PEORIA - Charles Leo Hadfield, 82, of Draffenville, KY formerly of Peoria, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2019 at home. He passed peacefully surrounded by the family he loved so deeply.
He is survived by his brother Jimmy (Jackie) Hadfield Peoria IL, sister Janice (Ernest) Curd Mayfield KY, children Steven Hadfield FL, Dan (Kelly) Hadfield Eureka, IL , Robert (Danette) Hadfield Lowpoint IL, grandchildren Adam, Marcus (Jodie), Kyle (Ashleigh), Cody, Madelynn, and Logan Hadfield, great grandchildren Addelyn, Easton, Charlee, Allee, Dante, Jalaya, Savion, Ryann, Ellie, and Bella Hadfield, nieces / nephews Sarah Wright, Trent and Brian Jenkins, Tammy Boucher, Tracy Hadfield, Allyson Wallace, great nieces / nephews Brady, Anna, Jack, Sawyer Grace, Savvy Joy, Jeff, Jay, Samuel, Jamie, Jason, Jenna, Lucas, and Tenille. He is preceded in death by his wife Pattie, daughter Julie Hadfield, mother Rowena, and father Charles.
Charles was born September 11, 1936 to Charles and Rowena Hadfield of Cairo, IL. He was a graduate of Mayfield High School Class of 1956. He joined the Marines in 1953. After bootcamp in Paris Island, he served at Camp Pendleton, CA where he worked on optic sights for weapons for 4 years as a sergeant.
After the Marines, Charles went to work at Caterpillar Inc in Peoria, IL where he worked as a welder on the Track Type Tractor line. He worked for Cat for 30 years, retiring in 1994.
He married the love of his life Pattie at the First Baptist Church of Mayfield on October 3, 1954. They moved to Peoria, IL in 1964 and then to Deer Creek, IL in 1978 to raise their family but moved back to Draffenville, KY to enjoy their retirement. They were happily married for 64 years.
Charles was a troop leader for the boy scouts. He and Pattie were members of the Bethel Baptist Church, Gilbertsville KY. He enjoyed mowing yards, cutting trees, watching hummingbirds, trap shooting, bowling and crappie fishing tournaments.
Charles will be remembered for his smirk, how his eyes would light up when he told a story, how he always welcomed someone warmly with a smile and how he was always willing to go above and beyond to help anyone. He will also be remembered for racing the 1936 Black Chevrolet 4 door sedan between the Cape and Jackson.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded at Collier Funeral Home, Benton KY and the memorial service and burial are planned for June 15, 2019. Memorials can be made to Lourdes Hospice Foundation, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003 or online at give.elourdes.com. Messages of sympathy can be sent at collierfuneralhome.com.
Charlie's boys would like to thank everyone in the Running Bear community for their love and support of Charles and Pattie.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019