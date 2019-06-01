|
Charles "Charley" Hessling
WASHINGTON - Charles "Charley" Hessling, 83, of Washington passed away at 8:04 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1935, in Peoria to George and Eva Hibser Hessling. He was a 1953 graduate of Spalding High School. He married Peggy J. Gregory in Peoria on May 26, 1956. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, Cathy (Ed) Mallow, Anita Hessling, Mary (Craig) Cohen, Joe (Jodi) Hessling and Becky Hessling; 10 grandchildren, Sarah (Rob) West, Steve (Brandy) Mallow, Jake (Kelly) Meierhofer, Haley (Ed) Whitaker, Dustin (Kristara) Grebner, Megan Hessling, Jenna (Anthony) Crain and Taylor Joe, and Jacob Boeding; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Dave (Sue) Hessling; and one sister, Rita Turman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Peggy Meierhofer; five sisters, Theresa, Dory, Marilyn, Sister Bernita and Chris; and one brother, George.
Charley was a United States Army veteran. He worked as an installer for Western Electric before retiring.
He enjoyed woodworking and was a "jack of all trades," ready to help anyone in need.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, where a funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with Father John Steffen officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Charley's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 1 to June 3, 2019