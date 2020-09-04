Charles "Charlie" Hillen
PEORIA - Charles Roy Hillen, age 93, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Generations of Peoria. Charlies was born on October 25, 1926 in Kansas City Missouri to George Leroy and Ada Elizabeth (Cracraft) Hillen. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Maretta, Daughter Betty Evans, two sons, Charles Hillen and Larry Mercer, grandson Tom Street, and a great-grandson Demetrius Rodriguez. Surviving are his son Joe Hillen of East Peoria, his granddaughter, Nicole (Dane) Sherlock, great grandson Cameron Sherlock, great granddaughter Kaylee (Mason) Samonia, great granddaughter Kinley Samonia, and Step granddaughter Felicia Wungleuck.
Charlie was a long time member of the carpenters union. He loved being outside gardening, watching and feeding the local squirrels and birds, and working on anything in his garage.
A memorial service will be held at Schmidt Haller Burial and Creamtion Services on Tuesday, September 8, at 3:00pm.
Memorials in his name may be given to the charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences can be submitted to www.schmidthaller.com
.