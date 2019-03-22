|
Charles Johnston
BARTONVILLE - Charles Donald Johnston, 87, of Haines City, Fla., a native of Bartonville and formerly of Massac County, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Fla.
Mr. Johnston was a member of the Metropolis Elks Lodge, a lifelong member of the Illinois Freemasons and a member of the Bartonville Volunteer Fire Department. He worked at Keystone Steel and Wire for 33 years.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Wilda Lois Hogan Johnston; four children, Rhonda Hall and husband, Jim, Deborah Miller and husband, Jack, Theresa Hess and Archie Johnston and wife, Debbie; nine grandchildren, Cortlin Meadows, Charley Hess, Curtis Miller, Chris Hess, Jordan Warren, Jenna Hall, Ryan Hall, Cody Johnston and Cayla Swihart; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Archie B. Johnston; his stepmother, Helen I. Johnston; one brother, Benny Johnston; and one sister, Mary Ann Welborn.
The Johnston Family will host a gathering of family and friends at The Peoria Elks Club #20, 1 Elks Drive, Peoria, IL, to honor Charles D. Johnston on May 5, 2019, between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m. Coffee and Charlie's favorite treats will be served.
Memorials may be made to the Jim and Trudy Maloof St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Clinic, 530 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL 61637, in the name of Mr. Johnston's great-great-grandson, Brayden Lawson.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019