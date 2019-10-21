|
|
Charles Kalb
CREVE COEUR - Charles Edward Kalb, 86, of Creve Coeur passed away at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on June 1, 1933, in Laura, IL, the son of Arthur E. and Mary Ellen Miller Kalb.
Charles is survived by his son, William (Laura) Kalb of Eureka; one daughter, Jackie (Gary Adelman) Bourscheidt of Dallas, TX; two grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one half brother.
Charles was a Wire Drawer at Keystone Steel and Wire Co. until his retirement. After retirement, he opened the Polar Bar Ice Cream Shop.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Charles was a lifetime member of the Creve Coeur . He was also a member of Limestone Legion Post 979.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.
Memorials may be made to Creve Coeur Fire and Rescue Department.
To view Charles' memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019