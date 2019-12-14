|
Charles Kenny Eckhoff
PEORIA — Charles Kenny Eckhoff, age 96, of Peoria passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 12 a.m. at Heddington Oaks Nursing Home in West Peoria.
He was born Jan. 19, 1923, in Curtis, WI, to Edward and Isabelle (McIver) Eckhoff. He married Dorothy Witzig on May 18, 1946, in Peoria Heights. She survives along with one daughter, Vicki (Dean) Warnke of Las Vegas, NV, one son, Tom (Becky) Eckhoff of Germantown Hills, three grandchildren: Jackie (Tim) Smith, Shawn (Crystal) Eckhoff, Ryan (Dawn) Eckhoff, and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Margaret Davis.
Kenny was an Army veteran serving in World War II. Following his time in the military he worked for Caterpillar Inc. for 41 years.
He was a lifelong member and very active at the First United Methodist Church on Perry Street in Peoria. He was a member and past Commander of the Peoria Heights VFW Post 1102. He was a member and past master at Grandview Masonic Lodge, member of the Peoria Scottish Rite, Mohammed Shriners, and directed the Shriners Oriental Band. He was also on the Peoria Heights Zoning Board for 40 years which earned him citizen of the year.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. with Masonic Rites at 4:45 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Funeral services will be Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Perry Street in Peoria.
Entombment will be in American Mausoleum at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the or the Loaves and Fish program through the First United Methodist Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019