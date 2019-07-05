Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Charles Heaton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Heaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Heaton


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles L. Heaton Obituary
Charles L. Heaton
PEORIA - Charles L. Heaton, 76, of Peoria IL., passed away on June 30, 2019 at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
He was born on January 19, 1943 in East Peoria, IL. to John & Bertha (Welch) Heaton. Charles married Rebecca Cochran in Edwards, IL. in 1965. His parents preceded him in death. Charles also had 1 brother that preceded in death, Terry Heaton.
Surviving Charles are his wife; daughter, Jodi (Kenny) Noe; 2 sons, Jeff (Tina) Heaton, John (Kathy) Heaton; 1 brother, Kenny Flynn; 4 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren.
Charles was a simple man and a true outdoorsman enjoying animals in their natural setting. Hunting mushrooms when the time was right. He was an avid fisherman enjoying the Minnesota fishing trips with his parents when he was boy. Later in life fishing anywhere locally that he could. He enjoyed his ginseng gatherings, hunting, digging and selling ginseng whenever he could. The compliments he would receive on his yard from strangers walking by gave him a wonderful sense of pride.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Advocates For Access.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now