Charles L. Heaton
PEORIA - Charles L. Heaton, 76, of Peoria IL., passed away on June 30, 2019 at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
He was born on January 19, 1943 in East Peoria, IL. to John & Bertha (Welch) Heaton. Charles married Rebecca Cochran in Edwards, IL. in 1965. His parents preceded him in death. Charles also had 1 brother that preceded in death, Terry Heaton.
Surviving Charles are his wife; daughter, Jodi (Kenny) Noe; 2 sons, Jeff (Tina) Heaton, John (Kathy) Heaton; 1 brother, Kenny Flynn; 4 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren.
Charles was a simple man and a true outdoorsman enjoying animals in their natural setting. Hunting mushrooms when the time was right. He was an avid fisherman enjoying the Minnesota fishing trips with his parents when he was boy. Later in life fishing anywhere locally that he could. He enjoyed his ginseng gatherings, hunting, digging and selling ginseng whenever he could. The compliments he would receive on his yard from strangers walking by gave him a wonderful sense of pride.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Advocates For Access.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019