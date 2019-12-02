|
Charles L. "Chuck" Phillips
BARTONVILLE - Charles L. "Chuck" Phillips, 62, of Bartonville passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on August 30, 1957, in Peoria, IL, to Bill and Betty (Rose) Phillips.
Survivors include his parents; four siblings, Cheri (Ray) Huffman, Mike (Hayley) Phillips, Mark (Andrea) Phillips and Gail (Brian) Allen; 5 nephews; 5 nieces; 8 great-nieces; and 3 great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Chuck graduated from Limestone High School, Class of 1976. He worked at Keystone Steel and Wire from May of 1988 until his death. He loved to deer hunt with his father, who was his best friend. He loved watching dirt stock car racing and building motors and would always say listening to his motors was "music to his ears." Chuck was of the Lutheran faith.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. The Rev. Steve Barch will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Smithville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois CancerCare.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019