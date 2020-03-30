Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Robbins


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles L. Robbins Obituary
Charles L. Robbins
WASHINGTON - Charles L. Robbins, 72, of Washington, IL, died at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home, while surrounded by his family.
Born on May 16, 1947, in Eldorado, IL, to Mary Rose Robbins, he married Irma L. Koonce on November 29, 1969, at St. Patrick Church in Washington, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are 2 sons, Tony Robbins of Yorkville, IL, and Jeremy (Samantha) Robbins of Metamora, IL; 2 grandchildren, Josh and Carey; 1 brother, Ben (Patsy) Moye of Peoria, IL; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his foster parents, Paul and Elizabeth Pirck; his brother, George Moye; and an infant daughter.
Charles worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 30 years, and later worked as a custodian for Washington District #50 schools. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
A faith filled man, Charlie was ordained a Deacon in 2002, where he served at St. Monica's Church in East Peoria. He also was a eucharistic minister at OSF St. Francis and did communion services at Riverview in East Peoria and Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria. He also served as the spiritual advisor for Knights of Columbus Msgr. Grzybowski Council #7580 in East Peoria. Charlie enjoyed helping at the Peoria Rescue Mission.
Services will be private, with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Morton. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or to Fr. Larry or Fr. Julius Missions at St. Monica Church.
Charlie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -