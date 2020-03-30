|
Charles L. Robbins
WASHINGTON - Charles L. Robbins, 72, of Washington, IL, died at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home, while surrounded by his family.
Born on May 16, 1947, in Eldorado, IL, to Mary Rose Robbins, he married Irma L. Koonce on November 29, 1969, at St. Patrick Church in Washington, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are 2 sons, Tony Robbins of Yorkville, IL, and Jeremy (Samantha) Robbins of Metamora, IL; 2 grandchildren, Josh and Carey; 1 brother, Ben (Patsy) Moye of Peoria, IL; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his foster parents, Paul and Elizabeth Pirck; his brother, George Moye; and an infant daughter.
Charles worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 30 years, and later worked as a custodian for Washington District #50 schools. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
A faith filled man, Charlie was ordained a Deacon in 2002, where he served at St. Monica's Church in East Peoria. He also was a eucharistic minister at OSF St. Francis and did communion services at Riverview in East Peoria and Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria. He also served as the spiritual advisor for Knights of Columbus Msgr. Grzybowski Council #7580 in East Peoria. Charlie enjoyed helping at the Peoria Rescue Mission.
Services will be private, with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Morton. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or to Fr. Larry or Fr. Julius Missions at St. Monica Church.
Charlie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020