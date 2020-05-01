|
Charles "Chuck" Lewis
MORTON – Charles W. "Chuck" Lewis, 90, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on July 16, 1929, in Peoria, to Normal and Ruby (Albritton) Lewis. He married Beulah M. Staley on March 3, 1951, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2007. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Betty Hennig, two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are his daughter, Margaret Kelch of Morton; son-in-law, Don Hennig of Morton; five grandchildren, Donald, Mike, Maura, Sherryl and Peggy; 13 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
He was a United States Army veteran.
Chuck worked for Caterpillar Inc. in the parts department.
He was a member of Morton United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Peoria Boat Club.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to or Peoria Honor Flight.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
