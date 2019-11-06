|
|
Charles Lloyd Velpel
EAST PEORIA - Charles Lloyd Velpel, age 98, of East Peoria passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Washington Christian Village.
He was born to the late Charles A. and Ada (Dickens) Velpel on March 14, 1921, in Peoria. He married Helen L. Youngman in Spring Bay on November 9, 1941, and they spent 60 years together before her passing on August 19, 2002.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Hulva.
Charles is survived by grandchildren, Natalie (Mike) Stufflebeam of Elmhurst and Nicholas Hulva of East Peoria; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Rion Stufflebeam of Elmhurst.
After serving in the United States Navy, Charles worked for Caterpillar as a Supervisor, retiring in 1977 after 37 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the East Peoria First United Methodist Church, the Caterpillar Retiree's Club and Post #2078.
A funeral service for Charles will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. Pastor Mary Arnold will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., an hour before the service. Burial will take place at Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to his church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019