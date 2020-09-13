Charles Ludwig
SECOR - Charles B. Ludwig, 77, of Secor, IL, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
He was born on December 27, 1942, in Goodfield, IL, a son of Alfred and Gladys Blain Ludwig.
Survivors include one son, Alan (Melanie) Ludwig of Benson; one brother, Kenny (Colette) Ludwig of Eureka; one sister, Sally Ludwig of Eureka; four grandchildren, Heather (Warren) Blunier of Eureka, Brittany Ludwig of Benson, Barrett Ludwig of Eureka and Cody Wagner of Champaign; six great grandchildren; and special friend, Kathy Hudson of Secor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Chris Ludwig.
Charles worked at Caterpillar as a mechanic for 30 years.
Charles proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He won the Golden Glove Boxing championship in 1959.
He was a member of American Legion Post 466 in Eureka, Eureka Saddle Club, Secor Sportsman's Club and UAW Local #974 in East Peoria. He was also the Palestine Township Road Commissioner.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, where military rites will be accorded at the grave. The Reverend Jennie Churchman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday September 16, 2020, at Argo-Ruestman- Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, and also one hour prior to graveside services at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
.