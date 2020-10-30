Charles M. Rock
PEORIA – Charles M. Rock, 88, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 5, 1932 in Fiatt, IL to parents Merl and Myrtle (Gray) Rock. He married Doris Miller on October 7, 1951 in Princeville; she survives.
Also surviving are son, Jeffrey (Julie) Rock of Dunlap; daughter-in-law, Diane Rock of Dunlap; five grandchildren, Ben Rock of Chicago, Rachel (Ryan) Houglum of Minneapolis, MN, Adam Rock of Chicago, Brian Rock of Ft. Wayne, IN and Jason Rock of Ft. Collins, CO; brother, Bernie (Helen) Rock of Princeville; sister, Sue (Tom) Hofer of Naperville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Chuck Rock.
Charlie was raised on a farm near Fairview, Illinois, where he graduated from high school. His family moved to Princeville, Illinois in 1949, where he drove a gravel truck for Long Rock Co., a limestone quarry co-owned by his father. In 1960 Charlie moved his wife and two sons to Peoria where he began his real estate career working for Traders Realty. Charlie often told the story of how he went door-to-door selling lots in Florida, sight unseen.
Early in his career, Charlie began his commercial development endeavors by working with the Economic Development Councils of Peoria, IL, Evansville, IN, and Flint, MI, establishing industrial business parks.
In 1979, he opened his own real estate company and was the first broker/owner of the RE/MAX franchise in Peoria. The company's success brought him the honor of Broker/Owner of the Year for RE/MAX International in 1988, from more than 1,800 franchises.
He served as President for the Peoria Area Association of Realtors in 1988-1989. He received the organization's Industry Achievement Award in 1998.
Charlie was the founder and majority stockholder of Charles Rock and Associates, Villageside Builders, Peoria Property Management and several other real-estate related companies. He developed Park Edge Condominiums and Sheridan Plaza. His colleagues extol him as a man of vision taking on projects at uncertain times, like the Hawley Hills subdivision in the recession of the '80s.
Charlie sold RE/MAX in 1996 but stayed active in residential development until his death. In partnership with Bob Fredericks and others, he left a lasting impact on the Peoria landscape.
Subdivisions he developed include Bennington Park, Oak Crest, Dover Pointe, Chadwick Place. Chadwick Estates and numerous others.
One of Charlie's true passions was fishing in Canada. He loved his trips with good friends, his sons and grandsons to Sabourin Lake Lodge where he visited over fifty times.
Charlie was a proud father and grandfather, a caring and generous man and was truly loved and appreciated by his family and friends.
Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity or organization of your choice
