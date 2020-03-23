|
|
Charles "Ray" Mason
PEORIA - Charles "Ray" Mason, 91, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Peoria.
He was born on August 14, 1928, in Peoria to Cleve and Rosa Ann (Douglas) Mason. He married Sharon Yurgutis on October 9, 1954, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Sharon of Peoria; two daughters, Christy (Steve) Osborne of Blacklick, OH, and Lynne (Bob) Anderson in Eureka; four grandchildren, Joseph (Karmyn) Osborne, Amanda Anderson, Elizabeth (Michael) Pidde and Jeffrey Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Calvin and Ben Osborne; and one sister, Doris Huber of Waller, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Russell, Sherman, Frank, Melvin and Bob Mason; and one sister, Norman Becker.
Ray served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1949. He worked in shipping and receiving for Brown's Sporting Goods and later, MC Sporting Goods until retiring. Ray loved spending time with family, playing board games and watching westerns. He also had a love for Square Dancing and was a past member of the Pleasant Hill Twirlers.
A private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery.
Davison-Fulton Woodland chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020