Haskell-Hott Funeral Home
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Charles "Chuck" McCullough

Charles "Chuck" McCullough Obituary
Charles "Chuck" McCullough
EAST PEORIA - Charles "Chuck" McCullough, 68, of East Peoria passed away at 5:23 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Chuck was born on July 18, 1950, in Peoria, the son of Jerold and Betty (Winchell) McCullough. He married Melinda Goffrier on October 25, 1997, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Chuck (Nikki) McCullough of Bartonville; four daughters, Crystal of Bartonville, Amanda (Bob) Baker of Bartonville and Monica Diver and Meagan Dutton, both of East Peoria; 11 grandchildren; two brothers, David and Bill McCullough; one sister, Linda Fanning; and nine beloved dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Hope; one brother, Jim McCullough; and one step-brother, Carrie McCullough.
Chuck worked at Keystone Steel and Wire for over 42 years, retiring in 2016. He served in the United States Army. He had a passion for hunting and was a past member of Ducks Unlimited. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his "precious puppies."
A visitation for Chuck will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. A private family burial will be in Princeville Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS or the .
Condolences may be left for Chuck's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
