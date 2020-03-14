Home

Charles "Chuck" Murray


1920 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Murray Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Murray
PEKIN - Deacon Charles "Chuck" Murray, 99, of Pekin passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Autumn Accolade in Green Valley.
He was born on August 12, 1920, in New Castle, PA, to Phillip and Anna Kiernan Murray. He married Josephine A. Cravitz on February 12, 1945, in Lake Silkworth, PA. She preceded him in death on September 19, 1987.
His parents; daughters, Patricia Baumann and Kathy Whais; five sisters; and three brothers also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Maryann (Michael) Blanchard; son, George Murray; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Joseph Baumann; sister, Gertrude Blight; and several nieces and nephews.
Chuck served in the U.S. Army as a transport medic and crossed the ocean 24 times. He worked for Corn Products, retiring in 1982. He became a Deacon on May 21, 1988, and served St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin faithfully. Chuck was a 3rd and 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Archbishop Schlarman Council #3507 in Pekin and a charter member of the club. He was also a member of St. Vincent DePaul Society in Pekin.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Autumn Accolade for their wonderful care and friendship.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. A memorial mass will be held for Deacon Chuck Murray at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School or St. Vincent DePaul in his name.
The family has entrusted Abts Mortuary in Pekin with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at abtsmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
