Charles N. Auer
PEORIA - Charles N. Auer, age 91, of Peoria passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. at Christian Buehler Home in Peoria.
Charles was born September 21, 1928 in Peoria to Charles P. and Mary E. Harris Auer. He married Mary J. "Betty" Collins on June 4, 1950 in Peoria. She preceded him in death on June 15, 2018 in Peoria. They were married for 68 years.
He was also preceded in death by one son, Michael Auer, two grandchildren, one brother, and one sister.
He is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Elsner of Ironwood, MI, three sons: Gregory Auer of Chicago, Steven (Sue) Auer of Peoria, Mark (Nancy) Auer of Columbus, OH, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Charles was a WWII Navy veteran.
Charles was the owner and operator of the John Bee Super Market on Sterling Avenue. He will be remembered by his customers and employees for his welcoming smile and generous nature. He leaves a lasting legacy as a nurturing father and grandfather, industrious colleague and friend to all.
A reception will be held on September 5, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Wilton Mortuary. Immediately following the reception, burial will be at Parkview Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Peoria Post #2.
Memorials may be made to the Christian Buehler Home in Peoria.
