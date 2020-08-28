1/1
Charles N. Auer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles N. Auer
PEORIA - Charles N. Auer, age 91, of Peoria passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. at Christian Buehler Home in Peoria.
Charles was born September 21, 1928 in Peoria to Charles P. and Mary E. Harris Auer. He married Mary J. "Betty" Collins on June 4, 1950 in Peoria. She preceded him in death on June 15, 2018 in Peoria. They were married for 68 years.
He was also preceded in death by one son, Michael Auer, two grandchildren, one brother, and one sister.
He is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Elsner of Ironwood, MI, three sons: Gregory Auer of Chicago, Steven (Sue) Auer of Peoria, Mark (Nancy) Auer of Columbus, OH, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Charles was a WWII Navy veteran.
Charles was the owner and operator of the John Bee Super Market on Sterling Avenue. He will be remembered by his customers and employees for his welcoming smile and generous nature. He leaves a lasting legacy as a nurturing father and grandfather, industrious colleague and friend to all.
A reception will be held on September 5, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Wilton Mortuary. Immediately following the reception, burial will be at Parkview Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Peoria Post #2.
Memorials may be made to the Christian Buehler Home in Peoria.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wilton Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved