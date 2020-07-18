1/1
Charles Pahl
1934 - 2020
Charles Pahl
HANNA CITY - Charles Gilbert Pahl, 86, of Hanna City passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on February 21, 1934, in Milwaukee, WI, to Charles and Florence Stein Pahl. His parents preceded him in death.
He married Bonnie E. Davey on June 9, 1956, at the Methodist Church in Hanna City. She survives. He is also survived by his son, Todd (Theresa) Pahl; grandchildren, Katie Pahl and Scott (Nicole) Pahl; great-grandchildren, Emma, Addilyn and Amelia; sister, Shyela Stichnan; and brother, Jeff (Kathy) Pahl.
Charles served in the U.S. Air Force and worked in security until retiring on August 31, 1996. He was also a 17-year Trustee of Hanna City Village Board.
He was a member of the Hanna City Presbyterian Church, 203 N. Main Street, Hanna City, IL 61536, where a memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Pastor David Keithly and Pastor Kerry Frantz will officiate. Face masks are required.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
