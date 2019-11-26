Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
1929 - 2019
Charles Ray Obituary
Charles Ray
EAST PEORIA - Charles J. Ray, 90, of East Peoria passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
He was born on April 26, 1929, in Christopher, Ill., to Charles A. and Wanda (Silkwood) Ray. He married Vera Park on May 3, 1951, in Christopher, Ill. She survives.
Surviving are his wife, Vera Ray of East Peoria; one daughter, Gail Wagner (Randy Barnard) of Morton; one son, William Ray of Morton; four grandchildren, Michelle (Donald) Tovrea, Jason Wagner, William R. Ray and Nichole Gumm; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters, Betty (Bob) Overturf of Centralia, Ill., and Lynda (Adam) Fornear of Sesser, Ill.
He was preceded in death by one son, Steve Ray; one grandson, Joseph Wagner; two brothers; and one sister.
Charles was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He worked for Cilco for 38 years and also for Morton Auto Auction for 20 years.
Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Tri-County Duck Club and Little Swan Lake.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Tim Severt officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Hooked on Fishing, 1807 B N. Main St., East Peoria, IL 61611.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
