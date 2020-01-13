|
Charles Raymond Gschwend
PEKIN - Charles Raymond Gschwend, 92, of Pekin passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Pekin Manor, where he had been a resident for 3 ½ years.
He was born on May 16, 1927, in Pocahontas, AR, to William and Lela Roberts Gschwend. He married Emma Jeanne Nuce on June 2, 1949, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pocahontas, AR. Chuck and Jeanne celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in June of 2019.
He is survived by his wife and children, Ron (Anne) Gschwend, Mary Anne Eisenhower and Charlotte (Alan) Rush. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Charlie, Christopher and Curtis Gschwend, Kibby Flores, Kendra Varnold and Matthew Eisenhower; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Hubertine Dean.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert E. Gschwend; and son-in-law, Joe Eisenhower.
Chuck retired from Caterpillar in 1982 after 34 years of service.
Many in the area met and befriended Chuck through his active involvement in the community and as a member of St. Joseph's Parish. He coached the St. Joe basketball teams in the 1960s and 1970s and volunteered for decades for the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Chuck also served in the Knights of Columbus for 54 years, where he served as Faithful Navigator.
He was a friend to all, always willing to help with a smile, if he forgot your name you were either "Gertrude" or "George." If he made a wry comment, it was always preceded with "really and truly." He enjoyed hunting upland game and deer, playing cards and having a beer with friends and family.
He was always a kind man with a big heart. So, the man at the pearly gates better let him in when Chuck calls him "St. George." Really & Truly.
A special thanks to the wonderful caring people at Pekin Manor, where he was affectionately known as "Chuckles."
Memorials can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or St. Joseph Catholic School in his name.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a Rosary at 3 p.m. at Abts Mortuary in Pekin. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Burial will follow the mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate.
The family has entrusted Abts Mortuary in Pekin with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020