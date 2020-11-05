Charles Raymond "Charlie" Stamper
WASHINGTON - Charles "Charlie" Raymond Stamper, 75, of Washington, passed away at 11:03 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Charlie was born July 18, 1945 in Boaz, KY to the late Robert and Olrelia Toon Stamper. In 1966, he married the love of his life, Lois Babb in Metropolis, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Lois; their children, Chris (Renee) Stamper of Washington, Craig (Julie) Stamper of Schaumburg, and Kimberly (Jason) Speerly of Westfield, IN; grandchildren, Brenton, Hannah, Cecilia, Abigail, Alexandra, and Brooklyn; siblings, Sam, Bobby, Harold, Stella, Nancy, Terry, Leo, and Mary Ann; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his infant son Kevin and siblings, Mary Ruth, Michael, Freddy, and Dale.
Charlie retired in 2001 after many years of service at Caterpillar. He was a longtime member of Taylor Lodge AF & AM in Washington. Charlie never knew a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He had a huge heart and was an amazing husband, dad, grandpa and brother who loved his entire family so much. Part of his legacy is a strong work ethic and the importance of family, faith and friends. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed a great car show, working on cars or collecting treasures at local auctions. He never met a stranger. He was a friend to all and always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to garden, spent hours outdoors, chopping wood, planting and picking to make sure that he could share with others. He loved to laugh and had the best personality! He could make you laugh to tears.
He showed his children how to love life and make the best of every situation. We will forever miss all of his stories as there was never a dull moment and so many treasured moments with him. He was the light when he walked into a room. God received an exceptional angel into his arms. He will be dearly missed by all.
Family will receive friends from 2:15 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
or to Taylor Lodge.
Charlie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.