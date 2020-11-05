1/1
Charles Raymond "Charlie" Stamper
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Raymond "Charlie" Stamper
WASHINGTON - Charles "Charlie" Raymond Stamper, 75, of Washington, passed away at 11:03 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Charlie was born July 18, 1945 in Boaz, KY to the late Robert and Olrelia Toon Stamper. In 1966, he married the love of his life, Lois Babb in Metropolis, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Lois; their children, Chris (Renee) Stamper of Washington, Craig (Julie) Stamper of Schaumburg, and Kimberly (Jason) Speerly of Westfield, IN; grandchildren, Brenton, Hannah, Cecilia, Abigail, Alexandra, and Brooklyn; siblings, Sam, Bobby, Harold, Stella, Nancy, Terry, Leo, and Mary Ann; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his infant son Kevin and siblings, Mary Ruth, Michael, Freddy, and Dale.
Charlie retired in 2001 after many years of service at Caterpillar. He was a longtime member of Taylor Lodge AF & AM in Washington. Charlie never knew a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He had a huge heart and was an amazing husband, dad, grandpa and brother who loved his entire family so much. Part of his legacy is a strong work ethic and the importance of family, faith and friends. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed a great car show, working on cars or collecting treasures at local auctions. He never met a stranger. He was a friend to all and always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to garden, spent hours outdoors, chopping wood, planting and picking to make sure that he could share with others. He loved to laugh and had the best personality! He could make you laugh to tears.
He showed his children how to love life and make the best of every situation. We will forever miss all of his stories as there was never a dull moment and so many treasured moments with him. He was the light when he walked into a room. God received an exceptional angel into his arms. He will be dearly missed by all.
Family will receive friends from 2:15 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to Taylor Lodge.
Charlie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:15 - 04:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved