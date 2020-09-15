Charles Risinger
TREMONT - Charles M. "Chuck" Risinger, 81, of Tremont passed away at 4:31 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
He was born on December 1, 1938, in Pekin to Milton "Bud" and Evelyn Anderson Risinger. He married Sharin Beever on July 17, 1960, in Pekin and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Surviving are his wife, Sharin of Tremont; two sons, Jim (Kim) Risinger of Mackinaw and Aaron (Crystal) Risinger of Tremont; one daughter, Lisa Risinger of Pekin; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Harold "Tub" Risinger of Morton, David (Suzanne) Risinger of Marquette Heights and Steve (Debra) Risinger of Hopedale; and two sisters, Helen Lusher of Clarkdale, AZ, and Lois Herman of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert; one brother-in-law, Allan Herman; and one sister-in-law, Sandra Risinger.
Chuck retired from Corn Products Inc. in Pekin on May 31, 1998, after 41 years of service.
He served in the United States Army, attaining the rank of PFC 1st Class, and was a military policeman.
He enjoyed trapping, hunting, fishing, cutting firewood and was especially fond of his dog, Bella, and Siamese cat, Hersey.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Micah Manningham will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont, with military honors provided by Tazewell Military Rites Team.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or Parkinson's Foundation.
.