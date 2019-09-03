|
|
Charles Rumler
MASON CITY - Charles F. "Charlie" Rumler, 77 years old, of Mason City passed away at his home on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Charles was born in Canton, IL, on March 6, 1942, to Anna (Butkovich) and Andrew Rumler.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda K. (Robson) Rumler of Mason City; his daughters, Andrea (Rick Hauk) Rumler of Mapleton, IL, and Alysia (Ben) Short of Metamora, IL; his step-children, Jennifer (Jack Mulligan) Hendrix of Phoenix, AZ, and Scott (Kelly) Hendrix of Scottsdale, AZ; and 5 grandchildren, Ian and Nora Short, Mikayla Hendrix and Alana and Truman Hendrix. He is also survived by 4 sisters, Carmelita Siler of Branson, MO, Jackie Kail of Clearwater, FL, Cecelia (Morton) Weir of Champaign, IL, and Jeanette McCloskey of Washington, IL; and 1 brother, Rod (Linda J.) Rumler of Walls, MS. Also surviving is his former wife, Sondra Rumler of Canton, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Margaret Rusnak.
Charles attended Canton High School and later spent 6 years in the Marine Corps, ranking Corporal E-4 in Intelligence. After an Honorable Discharge in 1966, he worked days at Farmington Locker Plant and nights at Keystone Steel and Wire. In 1969, he began working at CIPS on the tree crew, and later as a lineman. He ended his 30 years with the company as the utility man servicing the Mason City area, including New Holland, Middletown and Easton. He was a long-time member of Farmington American Legion.
Charlie's best friend willed him a faded red 1969 Chevy step-side truck. It became his passion to restore "Lil Red," proudly winning trophies at car shows around the country. Another passion was making candy in his garage kitchen. Rummy's fudge and caramels were in popular demand during the holidays. Every task that Charlie started was done to perfection.
Cremation has been accorded. Per Charlie's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following: Sisters of St. Francis, 2408 W. Heading Ave., West Peoria, IL 61604; Mason City Area Nursing Home; or Kindred Hospice. Cards may be sent to the Rumler Home at PO Box 62, Mason City, IL 62664.
Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019