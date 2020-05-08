|
|
Charles Stanley Edwards
BRIMFIELD - Charles Stanley Edwards, age 86, formerly of Brimfield, died at his daughter's home in Aurora, Colorado, on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Born April 28, 1933, in Peoria, Illinois, he resided in Brimfield, Illinois, until moving to Colorado in December of 2018.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Ellora Edwards, residing in Aurora, Colorado. Also surviving are his children, Pam Schwarz (Patrick) of Aurora, Colorado, and Scott Edwards and Kevin Edwards of Boulder, Colorado. There are 5 grandchildren, Sarah Poindexter (Kyle), Tyler Schwarz of Syrcuse, Utah, Brett Schwarz of Thornton, Colorado, Derrick Edwards of Boulder, Colorado, and Travis Edwards of Aurora, Colorado. The loves of his life are his great-grandkids, Austin and Payton (Pip) Poindexter, which he will be forever known as Gpa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Gladys Edwards; his brothers, Oscar and Robert; and sister, Betty.
Charles, Charlie, Chuck, Dad, Grandpa or Gpa, however you knew him, will be forever loved, adored and greatly missed by his entire family, nieces, nephews and cousins alike, and of course, all the extended family, great friends and neighbors as well. One of his favorite quotes, "It's not about the honor that you take with you, but the heritage you leave behind." - Branch Rickey.
A long-time family tradition was to fly model airplanes; there were new ones and old ones, big ones and bold ones, but most were rebuilt ones, as many a stunt went bad. From fishing to golf from horseshoes to pool, he loved it all.
It was swimming where he made his biggest mark. The 150-yard individual medley was the most challenging, and of course, his favorite event, where you had to swim each stroke. Swimming for Peoria Central High in 1951 at the State Championships, Charles Edwards crushed the state record, taking Gold in the 150-yard individual medley and Bronze in the 100-yard Breaststroke. Moving on to college, he continued to set records at Purdue University, IN, and won All-American recognition. After two years, he transferred to the University of Kansas, where he joined the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and not only assisted with coaching, but was credited for attracting several other good swimmers to the University. Setting the bar high, at Kansas as well, he held records for the 50, 100 and 200-yard freestyle, and of course, set the new record for the 150-yard individual medley, that still holds today.
Through the University of Kansas, he received his Teaching Degree and was enrolled in the Navy-ROTC program as a Midshipman, and upon graduation in 1957, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He was promoted to 1st Lieutenant-Infantry and recognized as an expert marksman with both rifle and pistol. He retire his commission as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, just prior to the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.
He was the 8th grade science teacher for Sterling Grade School. In addition to thirty years of teaching and substitute principal, he was also the most successful swim coach for the Warriors of Woodruff High School. In retirement, he continued teaching as a substitute teacher in Elmwood and Brimfield school districts.
He got to travel with other veterans on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC, and to tour the War Memorials. I know it was very meaningful for him and he was so grateful to his nephew, Jerry, for being there as his escort and to share the experience with family.
He had a special zest for life that brought laughter to us all, with so many years of memories, we will forever recall.
Charles S. Edwards was buried in his Marine Uniform on April 13, 2020, at the Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W Kenyon Ave., Denver, CO 80236. Full Military Honor services will be postponed until further notice.
