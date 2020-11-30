1/1
Charles Stewart
Charles Stewart
EAST PEORIA - Charles Thomas Stewart, 92, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL.
He was born on December 30, 1927, in Black Rock, Arkansas, to the late Samuel Lee and Clara (Rice) Stewart. He married Edna Maxine Roots on November 18, 1947, in Denton, AR. She passed away on May, 8, 2016.
Surviving are his children, Mickey (Joseph) Herrmann of Fort Smith, AR, Charlene (Jim) Stevens of East Peoria, Rita (Mike) Watson of Estero, FL, Cindy (Ron) Brockett of East Peoria, Tom (Karen) Stewart of Bay View Gardens, IL, and Bec (Brian) Land of East Peoria; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Letha (Bill) Starnes of Black Rock, AR; along with 13 nieces and nephews.
Charles was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, proudly serving his country before being honorably discharged. He was the founder of the family business, Stewart Radio, in East Peoria. He was a journeyman sheet metal worker and a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #1. Charles was also employed as an independent truck driver for several years. Charles was a good pool hustler. He had a passion for playing cards, checkers, water skiing and shuffleboard, especially the game of horse collar. He was a wonderful father and family man and will be deeply missed.
Private graveside services will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation or service.
The family encourages friends to visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family during this unprecedented and challenging time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to South Side Mission, 1127 S. Laramie St., Peoria, IL 61605.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
