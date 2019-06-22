Charles Tanner

PEORIA - Charles T. "Tom" Tanner, age 76, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at 8:34 AM on

Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Born October 22, 1942 in Peoria, he was the son of Charles Milo and O'Greta (Marshall) Tanner.

Tom graduated from Woodruff High School, and went to work for Caterpillar security, retiring

after 30 years. On August 03, 1963 he married Beverly Pilger in Canton at St. Mary's. She

survives. Tom was an active member of the Peoria Youth Boys Basketball League, and for many

years loved coaching kid's sports including baseball, basketball, volleyball, track and softball. He

started the girls' volleyball league in the Peoria Parochial Schools, and was eventually inducted

into the Parochial Coaching Hall of Fame. Tom was also an avid fisherman and bowler and

served as secretary for his leagues

Not only was he an avid participator in sports, Tom was a die-hard Chicago Cubs Fan having

never missed an airing of the Lead Off Man. Tom will always be remember as a family man who

placed his family above all else, even choosing to work 3 rd shift so that he was able to make all

of his kids and grandkids sporting events. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and

great-grandfather who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife Beverly of Peoria; four children: Alicia (Andrew) Swanson of Peoria,

Angie (Joe) Kelly of Peoria, Chuck (Heidi) Tanner of Bartonville and Chris (Brandi) Tanner of

Tinley Park; 15 grandchildren: Abby, Alex, Austin, Catherine, Joe, Tom, Phoebe, Cole, Caleb,

Josie, Colin, Jacob, Cassidy, Kellen and Kaden: as well as two great-grandchildren: Jocelyn and

Kenny.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one son Craig Tanner.

Cremation rights have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at St. Philomena Catholic Church with recitation of

the Rosary taking place at 6:45 PM. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on

Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Philomena Catholic Church with an additional

visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass celebrated by Father Rick Pilger, I.C., brother-in-

law of Tom, and con-celebrated by Father David Richardson and Deacon Lou Tomlianovich,

cousin of Tom.

Memorials in Tom's memory may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate in Peoria.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private online condolences by logging

onto www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary