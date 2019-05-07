|
Charles Turner
EAST PEORIA - Charles L. Turner, 89, of East Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on June 18, 1929, in Brimfield, IL, to Benard and Anna Turner. He married Shirley Huffman on September 27, 1974.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley of East Peoria; their seven children, Bill (Sandra) Turner of Rock Island, IL, Russell (Teri) Turner of Hendersonville, TN, Thomas Turner Sr. of Peoria, Joyce (Roger) Waters of Eldorado, IL, John Froman Jr. of East Peoria, Christina Fanning of Peoria and Joseph (Heidi) Huffman Jr. of Peoria; two sisters, Helen Shields of East Peoria and Florence King of Creve Coeur; 27 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Marilyn Raines; 3 siblings, Velma Payton, Donald Turner and Johnny Turner; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren
Charles worked as a Line Inspector for Caterpillar, Inc. for over 30 years before retiring. He was of the Baptist Faith. Charles will be remembered as a hard worker, who enjoyed strawberry shakes and three musketeers candy bars. He loved spending time with his family, his beloved dogs and sharing his faith with others.
A visitation will be on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. A funeral service will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 7 to May 9, 2019