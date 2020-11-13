1/1
Charles W. "Chuck" Gustafson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" W. Gustafson
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Charles "Chuck" W. Gustafson, 92, of Germantown Hills, formerly of Morton, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria after a one-month battle with COVID-19 following a workout at Planet Fitness.
Chuck was born March 7, 1928 in Duluth, Minnesota to Linnea Beckman. He married Catherine "Kitty" Galvin on September 12, 2005 in Savsjo, Sweden.
Chuck is survived by his wife, three sons: Charles W. (Teresa) Gustafson of Morton, James R. "Bo" Gustafson of Peoria, and Richard J. "Rick" Gustafson of Washington; one stepson Larry Layer Jr. of Pekin; four grandchildren: Charles Andrew Gustafson, Christopher Ryan Gustafson, Emily (Ben) Gustafson-Schmitt, and Linnea Rae Gustafson; two step grandchildren: Monica (Cooper) Reece and Billy Whitley; great grandson Jase Joseph Schmitt; and step great grand-children Cadence and Phoenix Reece.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Betty Gustafson.
Chuck worked on aircraft while serving in the United States Marine Corps. He never lost his desire to fly again in the left seat. He even took a ride in a Stearman a couple years ago.
He worked summers in high school on an ore freighter, the sister ship to the SS Edmund Fitzgerald, the SS Arthur M Anderson. He owned a moving company in Milwaukee; he loved to retell the story of his moving Liberace's grand piano and was rewarded by getting to play it. He was branch sales manager at Fruehauf Trailer Corporation and a member of the Rotary Club of Peoria.
Chuck enjoyed fishing. Some of his favorite times were traveling in his RV with Kitty. They visited a good part of the United States, including a 42-day trip to Alaska. He loved his time spent at his 40 acres in the Superior National Forest in Minnesota where he has a 100-year old log cabin.
Chuck sang with the Pekin Men's barbershop chorus and was awarded the gold medal at an International Competition. He also sang bass in a local quartet. He faithfully attended his Class of 1946 Duluth Central High School annual reunions. Chuck treasured time spent with his family.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pekin with military honors provided by United States Marine Corps and the Tazewell Military Rites Team.
Memorials may be made to TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To leave Chuck's family an online condolence please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved