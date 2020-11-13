Charles "Chuck" W. Gustafson
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Charles "Chuck" W. Gustafson, 92, of Germantown Hills, formerly of Morton, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria after a one-month battle with COVID-19 following a workout at Planet Fitness.
Chuck was born March 7, 1928 in Duluth, Minnesota to Linnea Beckman. He married Catherine "Kitty" Galvin on September 12, 2005 in Savsjo, Sweden.
Chuck is survived by his wife, three sons: Charles W. (Teresa) Gustafson of Morton, James R. "Bo" Gustafson of Peoria, and Richard J. "Rick" Gustafson of Washington; one stepson Larry Layer Jr. of Pekin; four grandchildren: Charles Andrew Gustafson, Christopher Ryan Gustafson, Emily (Ben) Gustafson-Schmitt, and Linnea Rae Gustafson; two step grandchildren: Monica (Cooper) Reece and Billy Whitley; great grandson Jase Joseph Schmitt; and step great grand-children Cadence and Phoenix Reece.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Betty Gustafson.
Chuck worked on aircraft while serving in the United States Marine Corps. He never lost his desire to fly again in the left seat. He even took a ride in a Stearman a couple years ago.
He worked summers in high school on an ore freighter, the sister ship to the SS Edmund Fitzgerald, the SS Arthur M Anderson. He owned a moving company in Milwaukee; he loved to retell the story of his moving Liberace's grand piano and was rewarded by getting to play it. He was branch sales manager at Fruehauf Trailer Corporation and a member of the Rotary Club of Peoria.
Chuck enjoyed fishing. Some of his favorite times were traveling in his RV with Kitty. They visited a good part of the United States, including a 42-day trip to Alaska. He loved his time spent at his 40 acres in the Superior National Forest in Minnesota where he has a 100-year old log cabin.
Chuck sang with the Pekin Men's barbershop chorus and was awarded the gold medal at an International Competition. He also sang bass in a local quartet. He faithfully attended his Class of 1946 Duluth Central High School annual reunions. Chuck treasured time spent with his family.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pekin with military honors provided by United States Marine Corps and the Tazewell Military Rites Team.
Memorials may be made to TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To leave Chuck's family an online condolence please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com