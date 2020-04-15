|
Charles Wilson
MORTON – Charles W. "Charlie" Wilson, 91, of Morton, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
He was born on May 31, 1928, in Graves County, Ky., to Sam Norman and Lelia Wilson. He married Reba Roberts on July 17, 1953, in Nashville, Tenn.
Surviving are his wife, Reba Wilson of Morton; two daughters, Denise (Duane) Carter of Romance, Ark. and Amy (Jim Monast) Hayes of Columbus, Ohio; one son-in-law, Steve Young of Morton; six grandchildren, Steve (Erin) Young, Lindsay (Andy) Cox, Blake (Jamie) Carter, Bobby (Jodi) Carter, Whitney (Robby) Johnson and Jackson (Britney Bush) Hayes; and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Karla Young; two grandsons, Austin Carter and Zachary Hayes; two brothers; and one sister.
Charlie was a United States Army Korean War veteran. He served in the 40th Tank Battalion in Germany. He worked 43 years for Caterpillar, Inc. in Mossville in Research, retiring in 1991. He also worked as a 2nd shift custodian for the Morton School district 709 for 35 years.
He was a member of the East Peoria Church of Christ, where he was known as the church greeter. Charlie took the time to get to know anyone who came into his life. He never met a stranger.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. A private graveside will be held at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton or East Peoria Church of Christ.
The family would like to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Restmor for their loving care of Charlie.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020