Charles Wilson
WASHINGTON - Charles A. Wilson, 94, of Washington, IL, passed away at 7:07 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home, with family at his side.
He was born on February 21, 1926, in Peoria, IL, to Creston B. and Mary Jane (McMurtry) Wilson. He married Norma L. Lewis on November 28, 1946, at Howett Street Christian Church in Peoria, IL. She preceded him in death, along with son, Tom Wilson.
Surviving are his daughter, Kris Wilson, with whom he made his home; niece, Anne Bailey; great-nephew, Marshall Bailey, and his son, Leo; great-niece, Abbey (Steve) Wilson and their children, Dade, Dominic, Ellie and Dewey; cousins in Louisiana and Texas; and very special friend, Scooter (Deb) Haase of Elphrata, Pennsylvania.
Charles served in the U.S. Air Force from 1944 until being honorably discharged in 1945. He retired from Caterpillar, Defense Products, in 1988. He was a member of the Baha'i faith. Charles was past commander of the American Legion Post #100 in Washington, past Adjutant of the American Legion 16th District, a member of the Tazewell County Military Rites Team and also a member of the USAF Civil Air Patrol, Peoria Wing. Charles had his private pilot's license and would tow glider planes out of Monticello.
Private graveside services will be held in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In honor of Ellie Wilson, memorials may be given to the Ronald McDonald House, Attention Madison Hill, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020