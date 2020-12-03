Charlie D. Jackson
PEORIA - Charlie D. Jackson, age 66, of Peoria, passed away at 4:40 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM until time of funeral service at 3:00 PM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Following services, cremation rights will be accorded. COVID-19 rules and social distancing measurers will be in effect during visitation and funeral services.
Memorials in Charlie's memory may be made to the Fresenius Kidney Care Peoria Downtown.
.