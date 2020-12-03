1/1
Charlie D. Jackson
PEORIA - Charlie D. Jackson, age 66, of Peoria, passed away at 4:40 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM until time of funeral service at 3:00 PM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Following services, cremation rights will be accorded. COVID-19 rules and social distancing measurers will be in effect during visitation and funeral services.
Memorials in Charlie's memory may be made to the Fresenius Kidney Care Peoria Downtown.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
DEC
7
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Memories & Condolences
