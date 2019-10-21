Home

Charlotte Caroline Fry Poor


1925 - 2019
PEORIA - Charlotte Caroline Fry Poor passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria, Illinois, following a brief illness.
She was born on September 20, 1925, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, to Babette R. and Miles W. Fry.
Mrs. Poor was preceded in death by Charles Robert Poor, her husband of 57 years; as well as her sister, Anne Fry Fish; and brothers, Morton Fry and Jake Fry.
She is survived by her oldest son, Dr. Curtis Poor and wife, Kay, of Bettendorf, Iowa; Dr. Miles Poor and wife, Anne, of British Virgin Islands: her daughter, Catherine and husband, Craig, of Kiefer, Oklahoma; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service for Charlotte Poor will be held on October 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Lutheran Hillside Village Chapel.
No flowers, please. Donations in Charlotte's memory can be made to the Peoria Symphony Orchestra Foundation or WCBU FM Radio in Peoria.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
