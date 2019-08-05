Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at the church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Charlotte Cooper Obituary
Charlotte Cooper
PEORIA - Charlotte M. Cooper, 80, of Peoria, formerly of Washington, passed away at 1:38 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, at Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria, with additional visitation one hour before the service Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Pastor Craig Swenson will officiate. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude.
Charlotte's memorial website with additional information is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019
