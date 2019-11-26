|
|
Charlotte DeRubeis
TOLUCA - Charlotte Darlene DeRubeis, 82, of Toluca passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 11:30 p.m. at her home in Toluca.
Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toluca, with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery in Toluca.
Memorials may be made to the Toluca Ambulance Service.
Charlotte was born on September 23, 1937, in Streator, IL, to Wayne and Edna (Jaegle) Fife, and stepfather, Spencer Folken. She married Leonard DeRubeis on May 31, 1956, in Clovis, New Mexico. They renewed their vows on their 25th wedding anniversary. They shared a loving relationship for 63 years. He survives in Toluca.
Also surviving are her children, Terri (Mark) Taylor and Sherri (Keith) Gerdes, both of Toluca, and Diane (Mark) Meacham of Danvers; three grandchildren, Angela (Greg) Hammes, Eric Meacham and Jake Arndt; four great-grandchildren, Baylee, Audrey, Gavin and Oresto; one sister, Sharon (Walt) Stroyeck of Toluca; and one brother, Greg (Sheila) Folken of Bloomington.
Her parents; stepfather; and an infant son, Mark DeRubeis, preceded her in death.
Charlotte attended St. Ann's School and was a graduate of Toluca High School, Class of 1956.
She worked at Gene's Electric in Toluca as a secretary and retired in 1972. She later went on to work at Bernardi's Italian Foods and Monte Cassino Health Care.
Her great loves in life were going fishing, camping, campfires, painting, crafts and crocheting hats for the children of St. Jude. Above all things, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her and Leonard enjoyed spending her winters as a snowbird with their many friends in Florida.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019