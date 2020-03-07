|
Charlotte Elaine Soldwedel
CANTON - Charlotte Elaine (Mummert) Soldwedel, 94, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Renaissance Care Center Hospice in Canton.
She was born to Russell M. and Vera (Wilson) Mummert on April 2, 1925, at her grandparents' home on 1st Avenue in Canton.
Charlotte married her high school sweetheart, John Senn (Jack) Soldwedel, on October 21, 1945 in Canton. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Stephen Soldwedel of Canton and Minneapolis, MN, John Soldwedel (Lydia Kuhn) of Naperville, IL, and Janet Swanson of Parker, CO; her grandchildren, Brooke (Adam) Hunia of Elmhurst, IL, Senn (Sara) Soldwedel of Libertyville, IL, and Nicholas (Laura) Swanson of Englewood, CO; and her five great-grandchildren, Brady and Connor Hunia, Senn Jr. and Jack Soldwedel and Leo Swanson.
Charlotte was a long-time member and committed volunteer of the United Church of Christ in Canton and a friend of the United Church of Christ in Marco Island, FL, and Presbyterian Church of Canton, a 50-year member of P.E.O., a Philanthropic Education Organization, which supports women's education, and member of the Altruistic Club of Canton.
An avid bridge player, daily crossword puzzle solver and reader, she was friends with the birds and squirrels, and took loving care of them all, as well as her family. Charlotte enjoyed tennis, bowling and golf and was a majorette in high school with her lifetime friend, the late Wilma (Phillips) Hughes.
Charlotte resided in Canton her entire life. In later years, she enjoyed spending winters in Florida, attending plays, taking walks on the beach and entertaining visiting family and friends for vacations and holidays. Her family will miss her loving hugs and keeping us all in-line up until the end.
Charlotte's memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home, 1601 E. Chestnut St., Canton IL, at 2 p.m., with visitation held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, following services. The Rev. Sterrett Collins will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA, 50312, indicating "Memory of Charlotte Soldwedel/BZ/IL/Undesignated;" Altruistic Club of Canton; or Canton's Meals on Wheels organization.
To view her memorial tribute or to share a memory of Charlotte, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020