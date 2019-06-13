|
Charlotte Joanne Beaird
HANNA CITY — Charlotte Joanne Beaird, Hanna City, Ill., passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, Ill. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Home in Canton, IL, where a visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Rev. Alan Beuster will officiate. Burial will be in Howard Cemetery in Smithfield, IL. Memorials may be made to the Red Brick School House in Smithfield, IL. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 13 to June 15, 2019