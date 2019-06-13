Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
1995 N Main St
Canton, IL 61520
(309) 647-1260
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Beaird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Joanne Beaird

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte Joanne Beaird Obituary
Charlotte Joanne Beaird
HANNA CITY — Charlotte Joanne Beaird, Hanna City, Ill., passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, Ill. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Home in Canton, IL, where a visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Rev. Alan Beuster will officiate. Burial will be in Howard Cemetery in Smithfield, IL. Memorials may be made to the Red Brick School House in Smithfield, IL. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 13 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now