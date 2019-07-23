|
|
Charlotte Stout
WASHINGTON - Charlotte Stout, 60, of Washington passed away at 12:06 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Charlotte was born on June 22, 1959, in Beardstown, IL, to the late Charles and Wilma Jane Baxter Davis. She married Scott Ell in 1976, and he preceded her in death in 1985. On June 20, 2018, she married her longtime companion, Rex Stout, in Pekin.
Surviving are her husband, Rex of Washington; children, Tonya Lindsey of Pekin, Joe Burhans of Pekin, Dawn Wade of Washington and Jennifer Walker of Pekin; 10 grandchildren; and siblings, Charlie Davis, Becky Pierce, JoAnn Davis, William Davis and Bonnie Coon.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Anna Mae Davis.
Charlotte enjoyed gardening and bird watching and loved taking care of her "critters." She never knew a stranger and enjoyed conversation with others. She loved spending time with all her family, especially her grandkids. She worked for many years as a CNA, last working at Graham Hospital in Canton, and attended Ro-Land Manor Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Steve Hardin will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Charlotte's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 23 to July 25, 2019