Charlotte Sutter
MINIER - Charlotte Winkler Sutter, 79, of Minier went to her heavenly home at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband and children.
She was born on March 28, 1941, in Spear, Illinois, to Emerson and Elizabeth Winkler. She was married to John Sutter for 61 years and he survives.
There will be a family service at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Saint Johns United Church of Christ in Minier. Pastor Robert Sherman will be officiating High Church. Final resting place will be Hieronymus Cemetery in Armington.
Davis Oswald Funeral Home of Tremont will be handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Saint John's Church of Christ.
