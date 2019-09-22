|
|
Charna Rothbaum
PEORIA - Charna (Jaker) Rothbaum, 81, of Champaign, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Charna was born on May 26, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY, to Harry and Beatrice (Greenberg) Jaker. She graduated from Midwood High School and New York City Community College. After moving from New York, she spent many years living in Peoria, IL, and Champaign, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Rothbaum.
Charna spent her whole life defined by the unconditional love she felt for her family. She is survived by her brother, Hank Jaker; her daughter, Bari Rothbaum (Mitch Marlow); her son, Erik Rothbaum; her step-daughters, Jeri Suchand and Meg Marks (Peter Katz); her daughter-in-law, Gloria Rothbaum; her grandsons, Rowan Sanders, Zack Katz and Ben Katz; and her granddaughters, Alison Suchand and Jade Rothbaum.
Family and friends always came first for Charna. She also had a strong and constant work ethic, enjoying two long careers, first as a dental hygienist, and later as a Walmart cashier.
Charna was a life-time Hadassah member and enjoyed crochet, crafts, crossword puzzles, bowling and tennis. She was known for her sensibility, kindness, selflessness and for giving no-nonsense answers to important questions.
A graveside memorial service for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Peoria Hebrew Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, Charna asked that donations be made to .
Morgan Memorial Home is Savoy is handling arrangements. Online condolences at www.morganmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019