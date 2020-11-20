Chase Michael Bennett
PEORIA - Chase Michael Bennett, age 25, passed away in Peoria, IL on November 17, 2020 as the result of an accidental drug overdose. He had been waging his own personal battle against addiction for the past several years. He was his own worst enemy, and the demons of his addiction took over the man he so wanted to be.
He was born in Pekin, IL on November 8, 1995, to Todd Bennett and Rhonda Foust.
Chase attended Limestone Community High School. Most recently, he was employed by Ag-Land and had ambitions to obtain his CDL. Before the evil claws of addiction took over his life, Chase enjoyed dirt track racing and being part of the pit crew for his dad and brother, playing frisbee golf, reading (especially James Patterson), music and gaming.
He will always be remembered for his kind heart, willingness to always help anybody in need, beautiful smile and his love of life. For a few months recently, he had been sober and seemed to be on the road to recovery. During this time, the family was fortunate to have spent some quality time with the real Chase (the person he was before addiction took him from us). The highlight of this time was a day spent with his dad and brother at Peoria Speedway where he had the thrill of his life driving both his dad's and brother's race cars quite a few laps around the track. It was most definitely one of the happiest days of his life! His family will be forever grateful for this time and will cherish these memories, and all of their memories, of him forever.
Chase is survived by his parents, Todd Bennett and Rhonda Foust (Paul Seppelt); step-mother, Wendy Bennett; sisters: Danielle Bennett, Amber Stocker and Kourtni Stocker; brother, Brayton Wallace (Kayla); maternal grandmother, Eunice Axtell; paternal grandmother, Phyllis Jones; grandfather, Ken Barber; nieces: Ryleigh, Kaelyn, Jayleigh, Addison, Kaydence and Henley; nephew, Ryder; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry Foust; paternal grandfather, Daniel Bennett; and grandmother, Bonnie Barber.
As his parents, "We will miss him with every fiber of our beings, but also as his parents, we will no longer have to witness his pain or worry about this day coming as we have for so many years because it's here, and it will leave an empty place in our hearts forever. Our only solace is that he is now free from the struggles that haunted him, and he can now forever rest in peace. We loved Chase more than life itself, but that love could not protect him. If a parent's love could fix addiction, it would have been eradicated years ago. The grief of this loss is infinite to us. And now, so is he."
The disease of addiction is merciless. It is up to us to open our minds and hearts to those who are still suffering from this disease that is killing our children and shattering families. The family hopes that Chase's passing won't be in vain and that someone's life can be spared from this tragedy. If you or anyone you know suffers from this disease, please know you're not alone, and help is always available.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary. Masks will be required and restrictions in place. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to JOLT Harm Reduction, 1411 NE Adams, Peoria, IL 61603 or at www.joltfoundation.org/harm-reduction/
. For more information or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.