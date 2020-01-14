Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Cheri Hammond


1946 - 2020
Cheri Hammond Obituary
Cheri Hammond
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS - Cheri Lee Hammond, 73, of Marquette Heights passed away at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home.
Born July 24, 1946, in Peoria to Lloyd and Dorothy (Siebel) Hill, she married Dwight Hammond on July 4, 1965, in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Dave Hammond of Washington, Dennis (Valerie) Hammond of Burlington, Iowa, and Daniel (Melissa) Hammond of Marquette Heights; six grandchildren, Brittany, Emily, Douglas, Chase, Dylan and Dalton; and one great-grandchild, Kyler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dru Hammond; and one sister, Norma Frasco.
Cheri worked at Bergner's for 10 years, retiring in 1985.
She was artistic and enjoyed drawing. She also enjoyed flower gardening. Cheri was devoted to her family and loved watching her kids and grandkids play ball. Words cannot express how much she was loved by them.
Her private graveside service will be on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Steger Kennedy will officiate. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615; or the American Diabetes Association, 55 East Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603.
Her family would like to thank OSF Hospice for the excellent care offered to Cheri and the family.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
