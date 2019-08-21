Home

Cheri L. Schuck

Cheri L. Schuck Obituary
Cheri L. Schuck
METAMORA - Cheri L. Schuck, age 68, of Metamora, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 10:25 a.m. at Washington Christian Village.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1951, in Peoria to Ralph and Phyllis (Weide) Rowell. She married Gale Schuck on June 19, 1971, in Peoria. He passed away on June 15, 1994, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and grandparents (who helped raise her), Edna and Herman Weide.
Survivors include one daughter, Galyn (Bob) Cansino of Metamora; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother, Keith (Karen) Rowell of East Peoria; one niece, Amber Binegar of Florida; and one nephew, Ian Lester of Peoria.
Cheri was a Cosmetologist for several years, then retired to stay at home to raise her family. She was also an avid bowler.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
You may view Cheri's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
